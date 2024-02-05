First Buc-ee's travel center coming to Virginia

The first Buc-ee’s travel center is coming to Virginia.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin posted on X last week, saying the beloved store broke ground in Rockingham County Tuesday.

Youngkin said the project will bring 200 jobs and an investment of more than $60 million to the county.

According to the county , the Buc-ee’s will be at the exit 240 interchange along I-81.

It will span roughly 74,000 square feet and will feature 120 fueling stations, over 20 electric vehicle charging stations and parking for over 600 vehicles. It is slated to open in mid-2025.

Buc-ee’s is open 24 hours, all year long, and offers fan-favorite food like Beaver Nuggets, brisket, famous fudge, beef jerky, and, of course, merch featuring the bucktooth beaver mascot.

The sometimes football-field-sized stores have steadily been gaining popularity, often posted on social media with the fun, busy and exciting environment inside.

There are 46 Buc-ee’s across the U.S., 34 in Texas and 12 in other states.

Another store is expected to come to New Kent County in Virginia with an estimated opening date in 2027.