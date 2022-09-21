BTS will be releasing a song for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
LOS ANGELES - As if there isn’t enough anticipation for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, groundbreaking K-pop group BTS is reportedly coming out with a brand new song for the event.
The group — comprised of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM (formerly Rap Monster), Jimin, V, RM and Jungkook — are ambassadors of Hyundai, a sponsor for the World Cup, will be releasing the song as part of the company’s global campaign "Goal Of The Century."
On Sept. 20, Hyundai released a teaser for the song on its Instagram page.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Ciw1OyQD6-e/
"Warm up, stretch your legs and get ready to dance along with BTS and their new edition of ‘Yet To Come’. Stay tuned!" the company wrote.
FIFA World Cup also announced a giveaway in collaboration with the K-pop boy band, where fans can stand a chance to win a trip to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.
So is BTS producing the official anthem for the 2022 World Cup?
While a BTS-World Cup collaboration is news worth of its own, it’s not the official anthem for the highly anticipated event.
With a month’s worth of sports drama and action, music has always been a huge part of the festivities. The World Cup brings together dozens of nations and cultures so it would only be reasonable that music would be at the center of that melting pot.
This year the anthem is Hayya Hayya (Better Together) performed by Trinidad Cardona, Davido and AISHA.
When did World Cup anthems become a thing?
Since 1962, every World Cup competition has had an official theme song to serve as a major attraction to hype up soccer fans around the world.
Here’s a list of every World Cup anthem from 1962-2022:
1962 World Cup
Official anthem: El Rock del Mundial
Performer: Los Ramblers
Host: Chile
1966 World Cup
Official anthem: World Cup Willie
Performer: Lonnie Donegan
Host: England
1970 World Cup
Official anthem: Fútbol México 70
Performer: Los Hermanos Zavala
Host: Mexico
1974 World Cup
Official anthem: Futbol
Performer: Maryla Rodowicz
Host: West Germany
1978 World Cup
Official anthem: El Mundial
Performer: Buenos Aires Municipal Symphony
Host: Argentina
1982 World Cup
Official anthem: Mundial '82
Performer: Plácido Domingo
Host: Spain
1986 World Cup
Official anthem: El mundo unido por un balón
Performer: Juan Carlos Abara
Host: Mexico
1990 World Cup
Official anthem: Un'estate italiana
Performers: Edoardo Bennato and Gianna Nannini (Italian) Giorgio Moroder Project (English)
Host: Italy
1994 World Cup
Official anthem: Gloryland
Performers: Daryl Hall and Sounds of Blackness
Host: USA
1998 World Cup
Official anthem: La Copa de la Vida (The Cup of Life)
Performer: Ricky Martin
Host: France
2002 World Cup
Official anthem: Anthem
Performer: Vangelis
Host: Japan and South Korea
2006 World Cup
Official anthem: The Time of Our Lives
Performers: Il Divo, featuring Toni Braxton
Host: Germany
2010 World Cup
Official anthem: Waka Waka
Performers: Shakira featuring Freshlyground
Host: South Africa
2014 World Cup
Official anthem: Dar um Jeito (We Will Find a Way)
Performers: Carlos Santana featuring Wyclef, Avicii, and Alexandre Pires
Host: Brazil
2018 World Cup
Official anthem: Live It Up
Performers: Nicky Jam featuring Will Smith and Era Istrefi
Host: Russia
2022 World Cup
Official anthem: Hayya Hayya (Better Together)
Performers: Trinidad Cardona, Davido and AISHA
Host: Qatar