Brush fires break out across parts of DC, Maryland, and Virginia

Dozens of brush fires were reported across parts of the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday - including parts of Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia - after gusty winds, cold temperatures, and dry relative humidity allowed them to spread across the region.

Firefighters from around the region responded to the outbreak as smoky air shrouded the Interstate 95 corridor and the National Weather Service issued Red Flag Warnings for areas along and south of I-66/US-50.

In Maryland, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer reported numerous brush and grass fires Wednesday night, including a large blaze in Barnesville that required 65 firefighters and several water tankers to respond. The fire consumed 60 acres and damaged a structure.

In Virginia, Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue officials said crews had been dispatched to 39 brush fires. A wild fire burning in Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park forced nearby evacuations and the closure of parts of the historic Appalachian Trail.

One of the largest fires in Virginia was reported in Rockingham County where nearly 2,000 acres were thought to have been destroyed, and evacuation orders were issued.

In D.C., a large brush fire was reported in Rock Creek Park near the Carter Barron amphitheater where about three acres were involved.

The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for parts of central Maryland, northern Virginia, and the District of Columbia Thursday as the threat for wildfire spread continues into the afternoon and evening due to continued gusty winds and low relative humidity.