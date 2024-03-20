Expand / Collapse search

Brush fires threaten homes in DC metro area

Published  March 20, 2024 9:35pm EDT
Fallen power line sparks brush fire in Barnesville

Residents across parts of D.C., Maryland, and Virginia experienced a smoky haze Wednesday evening as dry and windy conditions contributed to brush fires in several areas. FOX 5's Shomari Stone has the story.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Residents across parts of D.C., Maryland, and Virginia experienced a smoky haze Wednesday evening as dry and windy conditions contributed to brush fires in several areas.

One incident occurred on Old Hundred Road near Barnesville Road, in Montgomery County. Firefighters there battled a blaze that ignited mulch and spread to the side of a house. Approximately 65 firefighters responded to the scene, according to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, with another brush fire erupting later due to a fallen power line sparking the blaze. 

Fortunately, the fire was contained before causing major damage to homes, and residents who were evacuated as a precaution have since returned home.

In Barnesville, MCFRS says the fire is now at least 85% contained. However, in Prince William County, a separate brush fire prompted the closure of Richmond Highway in both directions from Joplin Road to the Stafford County line.

Meanwhile, in D.C., firefighters extinguished a three-acre brush fire near Rock Creek Park, close to the Carter Barron Amphitheater. There were no injuries reported, and homes were not threatened by the blaze.

Brush fire breaks out in Page County, Virginia

A massive brush fire is burning in Page County, Virginia. SkyFOX captured the scene just outside of Luray - near Shenandoah National Park. Early Wednesday, the Page County administrator declared a State of Emergency because of the fire.

According to MCFRS Spokesperson Pete Piringer, "We’ve been under an elevated fire risk since yesterday, midday, they issued a red flag warning and basically, conducive, low humidity, wind, dry conditions and evidence in the number of fires. We had a pretty significant fire in the Barnesville area, upper Montgomery County near the Frederick County line."

As the region grapples with these fire risks, the department is emphasizing the importance of properly disposing of cigarettes and urging residents to avoid open flames outdoors whenever possible.


 