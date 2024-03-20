Shenandoah brush fires cause smoky smell, hazy conditions across DMV

Many people across the DMV are noticing the smell of smoke and a haze hanging in the area. Officials said Wednesday that it’s due to brush fires in the Shenandoah Mountain range.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, at least two fire incidents were reported in Shenandoah Mountain Ridge — the Brushy Knob and Brushy Run wildfires.

Shenandoah National Park issued a complete fire ban for the entire park area due to the high winds and dry conditions. That ban includes campgrounds, picnic areas, shelters, and any other areas where fires in park-built fire rings have previously been allowed.

Another fire is also burning further north in Jefferson National Forest in West Virginia and two others in the Blue Ridge Mountain Range.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for several parts of our area until 8 p.m. This means that there is an increased risk of fire danger due to dry conditions, low humidity, and strong gusty winds.

Fairfax County dispatchers say they have received a high volume of calls about the smoke. The high winds are bringing smoke to the area but Fairfax County Fire and Rescue is also working six outdoor fires throughout the county, which may be contributing to the smoky conditions.

Prince William County is also dealing with a brush fire. They have closed Richmond Highway in both directions from Joplin Road to the Stafford County line due to the flames. They say drivers can expect delays and urge everyone to use caution and follow police directions.

FOX 5 meteorologist Mike Thomas says the smoke should settle down through the evening as the wind direction shifts. The air quality is down in a few spots because of the smoke.