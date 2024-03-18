Broken DC water main causes sewer overflow in Prince George's County

Two homes in Prince George's County were impacted by a sewer overflow triggered by a broken water main in Washington, D.C.

Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission officials say the overflow was reported around 7:19 a.m. Sunday and was caused when water from a broken main near Rhode Island Avenue and Monroe Street in the District entered sewer holes in Maryland.

WSSC estimates 14,520 gallons of untreated wastewater entered a nearby storm drain. Two homes in Mount Rainier, one on Otis Street and a second on Eastern Avenue, were impacted by the sewage overflow.

DC Water and Sewer Authority crews shut down the broken water main around 1:22 p.m. WSSC crews cleaned the impacted area and posted a sign at the storm drain entrance to alert residents.

The Maryland Department of the Environment and the Prince George's County Health Department were also notified.

Water and sewer emergencies in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties can be reported to WSSC Water’s 24-hour Emergency Call Center at 301-206-4002.