Expand / Collapse search

Broccoli City Music Festival 2020 postponed due to COVID-19

Published 
News
FOX 5 DC
article

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 6: Rae Sremmurd performs at Broccoli City Festival on Saturday. ( L-R: Slim Jxmmi, Swae Lee) (Josh Sisk/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The Broccoli City Music Festival has been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic

"Given the present circumstances and based on the guidance provided by D.C. health officials, we have made the decision to cancel Broccoli City Music Festival 2020 to safeguard the health of attendees, artists and staff," the organization said in a statement Friday. 

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

As one of the few Black-owned music festivals, the organization says it will focus its efforts this year on assisting Black students, families and fellow business owners

READ MORE: Minority-owned businesses in the District, Maryland, Virginia you can support

Black owned businesses see sales surge

Black-owned businesses are seeing an uptick in business amid reopenings.

The festival will return May 8, 2021.

Tickets will still be valid, but refunds are still being issued for 30 days, starting Friday, June 19. 

More information can be found on the festival website