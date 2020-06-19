Broccoli City Music Festival 2020 postponed due to COVID-19

article

The Broccoli City Music Festival has been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Given the present circumstances and based on the guidance provided by D.C. health officials, we have made the decision to cancel Broccoli City Music Festival 2020 to safeguard the health of attendees, artists and staff," the organization said in a statement Friday.

As one of the few Black-owned music festivals, the organization says it will focus its efforts this year on assisting Black students, families and fellow business owners.

The festival will return May 8, 2021.

Tickets will still be valid, but refunds are still being issued for 30 days, starting Friday, June 19.

More information can be found on the festival website.