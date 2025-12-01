Brian Walshe murder trial in wife’s disappearance begins in Massachusetts

The Brief Brian Walshe goes on trial today, nearly three years after his wife Ana disappeared. Walshe has pleaded guilty to misleading investigators and improper disposal of a body but still denies murdering her. The full trial is streaming live, with opening statements beginning today.



The long-awaited murder trial for Brian Walshe begins today in Norfolk Superior Court, where prosecutors will lay out their case that he killed his wife, Ana Walshe, nearly three years after she vanished.

The proceedings are being streamed live here — WATCH LIVE: Brian Walshe murder trial

What we know:

Brian Walshe is charged with murdering his wife, Ana Walshe, who disappeared on New Year’s Day 2023. Her body has never been found.

Walshe has pleaded guilty to two lesser charges in misleading police and improper disposal of a body, but continues to deny killing her, insisting he did not commit murder.

In the months leading up to the trial, a judge ruled that Walshe is competent to stand trial, clearing the way for jury selection and now today’s opening statements.

Prosecutors allege Ana was killed inside the couple’s Massachusetts home. Walshe admitted to disposing of her body, but he maintains she died accidentally and that he panicked.

Dedham, MA - October 2: Brian Walshe, accused of murdering wife Ana Walshe on Jan. 1, 2023, is lead into his hearing at Norfolk Superior Court. (Photo by Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images) Expand

The backstory:

Ana Walshe was reported missing in early January 2023. Her disappearance quickly escalated into a criminal investigation, and Brian Walshe was later arrested and charged with murder.

Walshe had been under court supervision on unrelated charges at the time of Ana’s disappearance, and his movements were restricted — something prosecutors have highlighted in earlier hearings.

Walshe has remained held while awaiting trial.

What's next:

Opening statements begin today.

The court is expected to hear testimony from investigators, forensic specialists and those who interacted with the couple before Ana vanished.

The trial is expected to draw national attention due to the case's high-profile and longevity.