Brian Walshe pleads guilty on 2 counts, still denies murdering wife

The Brief Jury selection began Tuesday in the trial of Brian Walshe, accused of murdering his wife Ana Walshe. Brian Walshe pleaded guilty to two counts related to the case on Tuesday, according to reports, but is still denying the murder charge. Brian Walshe is pleading guilty to dumping his wife's body and to misleading police during the investigation.



Brian Walshe, the man accused of murdering and dismembering his wife, D.C. real estate agent Ana Walshe, is pleading guilty to two counts related to the case, according to multiple reports, but still denies he murdered his wife.

Brian Walshe guilty pleas

What we know:

Walshe's murder trial was scheduled to begin Tuesday in Massachusetts with jury selection.

Prosecutors allege that Walshe murdered and dismembered his wife Ana Walshe in 2023, then left her body in dumpsters in the area. On Tuesday, Walshe reportedly pleaded guilty to two counts — misleading police, and moving the body.

Walshe, however, is still denying that he murdered his wife.

The disappearance of Ana Walshe

The backstory:

Ana Walshe split her time between Washington, D.C., and her family home in Cohasset, Massachusetts. S was last seen in Massachusetts on Jan. 1, 2023, when she reportedly got into a rideshare to the airport to catch a flight to D.C. for a work emergency. Police in Massachusetts say she never got on the plane.

Her body was never found.

Last year, investigators found blood in the basement of the family's Massachusetts home, along with a partially damaged knife that also had blood on it. Prosecutors said Brian Walshe went to nearby Home Depot to buy more than $400 of painting and cleaning supplies around the time of his wife's murder.

Prosecutors suspect Walshe of murdering his wife for one of two reasons, the first being that Walshe uncovered that his wife was having an affair. The second, prosecutors allege, was that Walshe hoped his wife’s disappearance might help him avoid prison in his art fraud case, where he owes nearly $500,000 in restitution.

Brian Walshe pleaded guilty in 2021 to one count each of wire fraud, interstate transportation for a scheme to defraud, possession of converted goods and unlawful monetary transaction after trying to sell two fake Andy Warhol paintings on eBay.

Walshe was on house arrest and wearing a location monitoring device while he awaited sentencing for the wire fraud case when his wife went missing.

Brian Walshe's murder trial

What's next:

Walshe's trial is expected to continue on the murder count. According to a report from the , the judge in the case said she would not sentence Walshe on the other two counts until after the murder trial has concluded.