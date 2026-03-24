Bradrick Wells: Family says man allegedly killed by quadruple amputee cornhole player was a new dad

The Brief Police say Bradrick Wells was shot during an argument inside a vehicle in Charlotte Hall. Family describes Wells as a motocross rider, car lover and new father. Suspect Dayton Webber was later found in Virginia and is charged with murder and assault.



Police are still working to determine what led to the killing of 27‑year‑old Bradrick Michael Wells, who investigators say was fatally shot by Dayton James Webber, a 27‑year‑old La Plata man who is a quadruple amputee and a professional cornhole player.

READ MORE: Quadruple amputee, professional cornhole player faces murder charges

What we know:

Dayton James Webber

A cousin told FOX 5 that Wells was a motocross rider who loved dirt bikes. In a message shared with the station, he was also described as a car enthusiast who loved Ford and Chevy trucks. The family member said they believe Wells had also recently become a father to a baby girl.

The shooting happened March 22 in Charlotte Hall, Charles County, after Webber picked up two people from work with Wells already in the front passenger seat.

READ MORE: What we know about Dayton Webber, quadruple amputee cornhole player charged with murder

According to court documents, an argument broke out between Webber and Wells while they were driving. The witnesses told police that Webber pulled out a firearm and shot Wells twice in the head during the dispute. The statement of charges says Webber then pulled the vehicle over and asked the passengers to remove Wells from the car, but they refused.

The witnesses contacted police, and Webber fled with Wells’ body still inside the vehicle. Wells’ body was found on the side of the road early the next morning.

Investigators later located Webber’s vehicle in Charlottesville, Virginia. Webber was found at a hospital seeking treatment. He is charged with first‑degree murder, second‑degree murder, first‑degree assault and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.