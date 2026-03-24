What we know about Dayton Webber, quadruple amputee cornhole player charged with murder

The Brief A quadruple amputee and professional cornhole player is facing murder charges in Maryland. Investigators say the deadly shooting happened during an argument inside a vehicle. The case is drawing attention due to the suspect’s athletic background and online presence.



A Maryland case involving a well-known athlete is drawing national attention after a quadruple amputee and professional cornhole player was charged in a deadly shooting.

Who is the suspect?

The suspect has been identified as Dayton James Webber, a Maryland man known for competing as a professional cornhole player.

Webber lost all four limbs as an infant due to a severe bacterial infection, according to previous reports.

He gained recognition over the years for competing in sports and other activities despite his disability.

Images from his childhood show him wrestling in matches despite having no arms or legs, including moments where he greeted opponents before competition.

Dayton shakes hands with his opponent, Mac Scott, before their match.

What happened?

Authorities say Webber is accused of fatally shooting a man during an argument inside a vehicle.

Investigators say the victim was later found outside the vehicle, and the case remains under investigation.

What charges is he facing?

Webber is facing multiple charges, including first- and second-degree murder.

Officials say he is expected to face those charges in Maryland.

File Photo.

Online videos and social media presence

Webber has shared videos on YouTube showing himself participating in outdoor and recreational activities, including hunting and shooting firearms.

Some videos show him climbing elevated hunting stands with a rifle and firing a muzzleloader, based on clips posted to social media platforms.

In one video, captioned "No Hands No Feet vs 15 foot Ladder Stand!!!! #nolimits #mossyoak #hunting #inspiration #motivation," he is seen climbing a hunting stand with a rifle on his back.

Another video, captioned "No Hands No Feet Shooting .54 cal Caplock Muzzleloader!!!!!! #nolimits #TheWorldWontWait #gun," shows him firing a muzzleloader.

The videos have circulated widely following news of his arrest, adding another layer of public attention to the case.

Dayton, whose limbs were amputated because of a life-threatening bacterial infection, does a handstand on his moving skateboard as Copper tries to start a game of catch.

His athletic background

Before his arrest, Webber was known for competing in sports and other physical activities.

Photos and past coverage show him wrestling as a child and participating in baseball activities as a teenager, using prosthetics and adaptive techniques.

His story had previously been highlighted as an example of overcoming physical challenges.

ANAHEIM, CA - AUGUST 21: Dayton Webber, 18, runs to steal third base at Angel Stadium on Sunday. Webber's prosthetic feet were donated by Game Changer Feet. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

What we don't know:

Investigators have not publicly confirmed a motive for the shooting.

It remains unclear what led to the argument inside the vehicle or what events immediately preceded the incident.

CHARLOTTE HALL, MD. - January 16: Natalie Webber helps Dayton,11, get ready to go outside to play on his scooter and skateboard on January 16, 2010 in Charlotte Hall, Md. (Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images}

Why this case is getting attention

The case has gained widespread attention due to the contrast between Webber’s public image as an athlete and the serious criminal charges he now faces.

Authorities continue to investigate as more details emerge.