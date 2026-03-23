Quadruple amputee, professional cornhole player faces murder charges

The Brief A quadruple amputee professional cornhole player has been charged with murder and related offenses over a fatal Charles County shooting on March 22, 2026. Dayton James Webber, 27, of La Plata, Md., was arrested in Charlottesville, Va., and arraigned in Charles County for the fatal shooting of 27‑year‑old Bradrick Michael Wells. Webber was arrested at a Virginia hospital and faces first- and second-degree murder charges as he awaits extradition to Charles County.



A professional cornhole player and quadruple amputee has been formally charged with murder and multiple related offenses in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in Charles County on March 22, 2026.

What we know:

Dayton James Webber, 27, of La Plata, Md., was arraigned in the District Court of Maryland for Charles County after being located in Charlottesville, Virginia, and arrested following the fatal shooting of 27‑year‑old Bradrick Michael Wells, according to court documents.

Charges filed

According to charging documents signed by a detective from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Webber is formally charged with:

First‑Degree Murder — accused of intentionally and with premeditated malice killing Bradrick Wells on or about March 22, 2026, at 1015 Newport Church Road in Charlotte Hall, Charles County, Maryland.

Second‑Degree Murder — also charged in the same incident.

Assault in the First Degree (two counts) — one relating to an alleged assault on someone identified as Bradwick Webber and another relating to Bradrick Wells.

Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony — alleged firearm use during the felony offense.

According to the statement of charges filed by Det. M. Bigelow of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Dayton Webber picked up two witnesses from work in a vehicle, with Bradrick Wells already in the front passenger seat. The documents state that, while driving, an argument broke out between Webber and Wells.

File Photo.

The witnesses, identified in the charging documents as W1 and W2, told police that Webber pulled out a firearm and shot Wells twice in the head during the argument. The statement of charges says Webber then pulled the vehicle over and asked the passengers to remove Wells from the car, which they refused.

The two witnesses exited the vehicle and flagged down a police officer, the documents state, while Webber drove off with Wells still inside the car. According to the filing, around 12:41 a.m. on March 23, a resident at 10115 Newport Church Road in Charlotte Hall discovered Wells’ body on the side of the road.

The statement of charges notes that both W1 and W2 positively identified Webber as the shooter and Wells as the victim, providing the basis for the murder and assault charges currently pending in Charles County District Court.

Police say that Webber’s vehicle was later located in Charlottesville, Virginia, and Webber was found at a hospital seeking treatment. Webber is currently awaiting extradition to Charles County, Maryland, where he will face formal charges.

What we don't know:

Police have not explained how Webber was able to drive a car or fire a weapon.

"It’s early in the investigation, but there’s no evidence to suggest anyone else was involved in the shooting and that he acted alone," Diane Richardson of the Charles County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Videos posted to social media do appear to show Webber shooting rifles and 9mm handguns.

The backstory:

Webber underwent quadruple amputation as a baby after a blood infection, according to reports. He's a professional cornhole player in the American Cornhole League (ACL).

The ACL has been on ESPN since 2016.

"That's one of the great things about our sport, how accessible it is, and how we like to say anyone can play, anyone can win, because if you want to put your mind to it, you want to put the time into practice, you can become competitive," ACL commissioner Stacey Moore told Fox News Digital earlier this month. Moore is pushing for cornhole to become a sport in the Olympics.