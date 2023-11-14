Boy tased, pepper sprayed 2 girls after attempting to rob them in Arlington, police say

Police in Arlington are looking for a juvenile suspect accused of attacking two girls with a taser and pepper spray in an attempted robbery.

According to a police report, the assault began just before 6 p.m. on Nov. 11. Police say the two juvenile victims were walking in the 1500 block of Wilson Boulevard when they were approved by a group of juveniles they didn’t know.

A boy in the group knocked one of the victims to the ground, pulled out a taser and attempted to steal her personal belongings before both girls ran into a nearby business. The suspect followed the girls into the business and tased the second victim.

She was able to get up, and the two girls ran out of the store. The suspect once again followed the girls and when he caught up to them, he pepper-sprayed the victim who had already been tased, then followed her into a residential building where he poured a drink on her.

The suspect fled the scene and the victims contacted police. Medics responded and evaluated the victims at the scene.

The suspect is described as a Black juvenile male wearing a green hoodie.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.