The wait is over!

FOX 5’s mom‑to‑be Mikea Turner gathered with family and friends Sunday night at National Harbor for her gender‑reveal celebration — and now she’s sharing the big news with her FOX 5 family.

Boy or Girl? Mikea Turner and FOX 5 family celebrate gender reveal

The newsroom was split between Team Boy and Team Girl as the specially baked cupcakes came out. One bite later, the room erupted with shouts of "It’s a boy!"

Boy or Girl? Mikea Turner and FOX 5 family celebrate gender reveal

Cheers and applause followed as they celebrated Team Blue! Mikea said even the Capitol Wheel was lit up in blue for the occasion!

Mikea added that she and her husband haven’t chosen a name just yet. Congratulations from the entire FOX 5 family!

READ MORE: FOX 5's Mikea Turner and husband expecting first baby!

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Boy or Girl? Mikea Turner and FOX 5 family celebrate gender reveal