Bowser promotes $750K pickleball plans at clinic in Northeast

More pickleball courts are coming to the District!

On Thursday, Mayor Muriel Bowser held a pickleball clinic with senior citizens at the Turkey Thicket Recreation Center.

During the event, she highlighted her plans to repurpose four underused courts throughout the city for the emerging sport she claims over 36 million people are playing across the U.S.

"We are proud that Washington, D.C. has the #1 park system in the nation, and that is in part because of our investment in facilities and ensuring we have accessible places for our residents to play and exercise," said Mayor Bowser. "It is so important to support new and emerging sports and recreational opportunities that can accommodate people of all ages—especially older residents—and that includes pickleball."

The mayor has earmarked $750,000 in her 2024 budget to go toward the project, which aims to convert old basketball and tennis courts throughout the city into pickleball courts.

In 2015, D.C.'s Department of Recreation introduced pickleball to residents in the city at three different rec centers. Now, there are currently 15 city courts people can play at.

"Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in America and the District, and DPR is responding by expanding access and investing in pickleball programs, facilities, and events," said DPR Director Delano Hunter. "We are excited by the enthusiasm we are seeing for pickleball among our residents and we will see you on the pickleball court."

The mayor's proposed budget also includes a $14.2 million investment in Recreation for A.L.L., an initiaitve that aims to address D.C.'s growing recreation needs by expanding DPR programming.





