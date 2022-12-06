Pickleball complex coming to DC in early 2023

A pickleball complex is getting ready to serve the D.C. community starting in the new year.

Kraken Kourts is moving into a 70,000-square-foot complex on Bryant Street NE in Edgewood with 16 pickleball courts, a tavern and the District’s only indoor roller skating rink, and will open in January.

"MRP is focused on engaging with and adding value to the Edgewood neighborhood in every way possible," said Zach Wade, principal with MRP Realty. "Our existing retail partners, Alamo Cinema & Drafthouse, MetroBar, District Dogs, F-45 Fitness, plus Van Gogh and Dino’s Alive Immersive Experiences provide the community with fantastic services and entertainment, and we are thrilled with Kraken’s plan for the space. Pickleball has really resonated at the new Edgewood Rec Center, and we believe adding these courts plus the skating rink will provide valuable active engagement for families in the neighborhood and across the DMV."

The team that founded Hook Hall and operates Kraken Axes and Rage will expand their brand to open Kraken Kourts, a space with family programming and courtside cabanas for cheering on the matches.

"What is amazing about pickleball and roller skating is that both sports have this mass appeal – no matter how old or athletic you are, both are activities that everyone can enjoy," said Anna Valero, president and co-founder of the Kraken experiences and Hook Hall. "We will focus on the experience for everyone—from players to spectators -- with lounge seating in courtside cabanas and a food and drink menu featuring local favorites."

Indoor lawn games, including cornhole, giant Jenga and shuffleboard will surround the pickleball courts in a beer garden-like atmosphere.

Pickleball leagues with divisions based on skill will launch in late January along with clinics and private lessons. Private party spaces will also be available.

"We are proud to be creating Kraken Kourts in partnership with MRP Realty, developer of the Bryant Street NE complex," said Valero of Kraken. "They are setting the standard for a community gathering space for the Edgewood/Eckington/Rhode Island Avenue NE community."

The indoor roller skating rink will offer skate rentals, lessons and skating party packages for all ages. Kraken Kourts will also create corporate team-building and special event packages with food and beverage options.