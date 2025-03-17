Bowser, DC leaders address $1B budget shortfall as Congress delays vote

article

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and local leaders will hold a press conference Monday to discuss the city’s financial future as Congress considers a bill that could restore more than $1 billion in local funding.

The press conference follows the Senate’s passage of the District of Columbia Local Funds Act of 2025, which aims to prevent massive budget cuts by allowing the city to continue spending at its previously approved Fiscal Year 2025 (FY25) levels.

While the bill has support from President Donald Trump and House Republican leadership, it remains stalled as the House of Representatives is in recess until March 24.

Mayor Bowser has warned that if Congress fails to approve the measure, the city would be forced to roll back its budget to FY24 levels, leading to deep cuts in public safety, education, emergency services, and infrastructure projects.

"This is about ensuring that police officers, firefighters, teachers, medical services, and our hospital network aren’t haphazardly cut in the middle of the fiscal year," Bowser said in a statement.

The cuts could mean fewer police officers on the streets, reduced emergency medical services, and teacher layoffs, as well as potential delays in road and school modernization projects.

Additionally, financial analysts warn that slashing the city’s budget mid-year could threaten D.C.’s credit rating, increasing borrowing costs for future projects.

The funding bill was introduced by Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and is seen as a crucial step in preventing what city officials describe as a fiscal disaster. However, with the House in recess, the uncertainty surrounding the budget remains.

Bowser, along with D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson, Chief Financial Officer Glen Lee, and City Administrator Kevin Donahue, will address the public from the John A. Wilson Building at noon on Monday, outlining the city’s next steps in the ongoing budget negotiations.