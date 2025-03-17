Bill to prevent $1B cut to DC budget sent to House

The U.S. House of Representatives are considering a bill to restore over $1 billion of the city's budget that was cut in the spending bill Congress approved Friday to avert a government shutdown.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and local leaders are expected to speak about the D.C. budget Monday afternoon.

What we know:

On Friday, the "District of Columbia Local Funds Act of 2025" was passed in the Senate in an attempt to allow D.C. to keep its 2025 budget intact.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says the measure ensures that "police officers, firefighters, teachers, medical services and hospital network, aren’t haphazardly cut in the middle of the fiscal year."

But – it won't be passed right away, because the House is in recess until next Monday, March 24.

This act, introduced by the Republican Senator of Maine, Susan Collins, would keep D.C, from being forced to go back to its Fiscal Year 2024 budget, in turn, saving the city from having to cut a billion dollars from current spending.

The bill to restore D.C.'s funding levels reportedly has support from President Donald Trump and the top Republican on the House Appropriations Committee.

What they're saying:

"We’re working together to make sure we can get through this," said D.C. Councilmember Robert White. "We believe there’s a plan to not cut a billion dollars out of our budget, which would mean we’d have to fire teachers, police officers and other first responders. We believe we can keep things afloat until the House fixes this later this month"

Senators from Maryland and Virginia supported the bill.

"What the House did does not save the federal taxpayer one penny, not one penny. What it does is cap what the District of Columbia can spend using its own money," said Sen. Chris Van Hollen.

"If we allowed this mistake to take place, D.C will layoff cops, it’ll close schools, it’ll shut down on trash removal," said Sen. Mark Warner.