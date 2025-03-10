House spending bill could cut $1 billion in DC funds; impacting schools, public safety

article

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is warning of devastating budget cuts if Congress passes a Republican-backed spending bill that would force the city to slash $1.1 billion in local funding halfway through the fiscal year.

Mayor Bowser is urging Congress to maintain the city's approved spending levels, arguing that the proposed cuts would cripple essential services, lead to mass layoffs, and threaten public safety.

In a memo to lawmakers, Bowser’s office stressed that the city relies on its own locally generated revenues — such as taxes, fees, and fines — for nearly 75% of its budget. Unlike federal agencies operating under the same spending bill, D.C. had already been approved to spend at its Fiscal Year 2025 (FY25) levels, which were set in July 2024.

Now, six months into the fiscal year, Congress is considering a full-year continuing resolution (CR) that would roll back the city’s budget to FY24 levels.

D.C. officials say the move would not save the federal government any money but would force the city to make deep cuts to police, schools, emergency services, and other critical programs.

Budget cuts could impact DC public safety and services

Big picture view:

If the proposed budget rollback passes, D.C. would need to cut 16% of all remaining local funds. That could mean layoffs, furloughs, and hiring freezes across essential agencies, including:

Metropolitan Police Department – 90% of its budget goes to personnel, meaning fewer officers on the streets.

Fire and Emergency Medical Services – 87% of its budget funds first responders.

DC Public Schools – 84% of funds go to teachers and staff, making classroom cuts likely.

Transit, healthcare, and human services – Agencies that support low-income residents, public transportation, and mental health services would also face reductions.

The budget cuts would not only affect daily services but could also put long-term infrastructure projects and the city’s financial stability at risk. The CR would force the city to slash approximately $600 million from its six-year capital improvement plan, impacting roads, bridges, and school modernization efforts.

Additionally, the financial strain could lead to a downgrade of D.C.’s Aaa credit rating, raising borrowing costs for future projects. Moody’s, a major credit rating agency, is already reviewing the District’s rating due to the economic downturn caused by federal job cuts and the rise of remote work affecting commercial property values.

Government shutdown looming

The backstory:

The budget crisis in D.C. is unfolding as House Republicans push a broader spending bill to keep federal agencies funded through Sept. 30.

The GOP plan would slightly increase defense spending while cutting non-defense programs below 2024 levels — a move strongly opposed by Democrats.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) is pushing for a vote on the bill Tuesday, challenging Democrats to either support the cuts or risk a government shutdown.

Congress must act by midnight Friday to avoid a partial shutdown.

What's next:

D.C. officials are calling on Congress to keep their original budget intact, citing the unique financial structure of the nation’s capital. While other states control their own local funds, D.C. requires congressional approval to spend its money.

If these cuts go through, it won’t just hurt D.C. residents — it will impact the millions of tourists, workers, and businesses that rely on the District every day, the mayor’s office warned.

