DC daycare teacher recalls terrifying moments when panhandler attacked her in front of kids

D.C. Police have arrested a homeless man who police say attacked two daycare teachers in the care of about two dozen toddlers. Police then say the suspect then began to masturbate in front of the children, teachers and community members who ran over to help stop the attack.

It happened at around 4:30 p.m. Monday on the 100 block of S Street, Northwest in D.C.’s Bloomingdale neighborhood.

In an emotional interview, Petit Scholars daycare teacher Jaqueline Reis described the assault as a traumatic experience.

Reis told FOX 5 she and the teachers had 25 students with them when a man first went to her, aggressively asking for money. Reis says she told the man no and told him to go away. He then went to a second teacher doing the same. Reis says they informed the man they were calling police and that's when the man attacked one teacher first.

Reis says the other teacher was repeatedly punched in the face, head-on. She says she then jumped in, trying to help stop the attack, and was repeatedly punched on the side of the head as she was trying to turn away.

Other community members ran toward the scene to help. Police say the suspect ultimately tried to flee, but residents helped point the man out and he was arrested.

"I’m very sad. I’m crying, a lot. Yesterday, now. But it’s okay," Reis said. "I think they need more security in the area — more police in the area — because every time I look in the door…see this man and the babies and the children need more protection."

Jacqueline Reis specifically thanked the CEO of Petit Scholars Bloomindale along with the area councilmembers, the father of one of her children, the area community members who ran to their aid and the police officers who quickly responded.

A home surveillance camera captured the screams as the attack unfolded.

Neighbor Alex Hilsabeck told FOX 5 he was frustrated he had to wait two minutes on hold with 911 as the emergency unfolded in front of him.

But once D.C. Police arrived, they quickly arrested and charged 38-year-old Russell Fred Dunkley III with two counts of simple assault, lewd acts, misdemeanor sexual abuse of a child, assault on a police officer, obstructing and aggressive panhandling. FOX 5 is also told he was charged with assault on a police officer after spitting on an officer at the hospital.

"I’ve heard from some neighbors around how they’ve seen him coming and they hide. I’ve heard incidents and – narratives from neighbors that have seen him publicly masturbating," said Councilmember Zachary Parker, "We, under no circumstance, can allow that and allow this individual back onto the streets without receiving the punishment for that violation but also receiving the support that he needs."

Parker told FOX 5 he is collecting impact statements and plans to petition the arraignment judge to hold Dunkley. He’s also calling for longer mental health holds so that those arrested who also have mental health needs can get the assistance they need.

D.C. Police increased patrols around the Bloomingdale neighborhood and outside of the daycare.

FOX 5 also learned from D.C. Police that Dunkley was involved in committing a similar act in front of several women on Oct. 3 but was only given a citation. He’s due in court for that incident in November.

An online chase search shows Dunkley has been arrested more than once. In one case search history, it appears he did not show up in court. However, it also appears he’s had charges dropped against him in the past. The U.S. Attorney's Office is looking into those prior cases.

Dunkley has not been released from the hospital.

FOX 5 has not heard back from the daycare involved but Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker shared this update on social media:

He’s also hosting a Ward 5 Monthly Public Safety Call at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25.