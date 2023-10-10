Expand / Collapse search

Bowie State University cancels classes for the week following Homecoming shooting

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Bowie State cancels classes after shooting, students speak out

A shooting on campus left two nineteen-year-olds in the hospital after homecoming festivities.

PRINCE GEOREGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Bowie State University cancels classes for the remainder of the week, just days after a weekend shooting that injured two men during its homecoming festivities Saturday night. 

The University announced the news in a message sent out to students and faculty that encourages "everyone to address their mental well-being." Classes were also canceled for Monday.

At this time, authorities believe there was more than one shooter involved. 

Updates on Bowie State University shooting: 2 injured, police believe multiple shooters involved

Police say two 19-year-olds were injured in a shooting at Bowie State University during a homecoming event. At this time, they believe there was more than 1 shooter. School officials say classes have been canceled for Monday.

This shooting comes just days after a similar incident at Morgan State University – another HBCU about 35 miles north of Bowie. Five people were shot and injured at a homecoming event there. Four of them have since been released from the hospital. 

It's been confirmed that the suspects involved in this incident were not students at Bowie, or Morgan, police say. They are following up on leads.

