Person of interest identified after woman stabbed to death at Fairfax County bus stop, police say

Fairfax County police say they are searching for a person of interest after a woman in her 40s was stabbed multiple times and killed at a bus stop Monday night.

What we know:

Chief Kevin Davis said investigators are looking for 32‑year‑old Abdul Jalloh in connection with the homicide in the Mount Vernon area. Davis said investigators believe Jalloh frequents the Route 1 corridor.

Officers were called to Richmond Highway near Arlington Drive shortly after 7 p.m., after a community member reported an unresponsive woman inside the bus shelter.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives believe she arrived at the bus stop between 6 and 7 p.m.

The area is typically busy with both foot and vehicle traffic, and investigators are reviewing surveillance video and searching for witnesses. They are also working to confirm the woman’s identity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703‑246‑7800. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Solvers at 1‑866‑411‑TIPS.

