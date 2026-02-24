State of the Union: Fact‑check preview ahead of President Trump's address

President Donald Trump will deliver the first State of the Union address of his second term on Tuesday, with his administration focused heavily on the economy, immigration, crime, energy and national security.

Here’s a preview and fact check of several topics Trump is expected to address during his address:

State of the Union Preview | Economy

Trump often says the U.S. is now "the hottest country anywhere in the world" after years as a "dead country." The economy was far from "dead" when he returned to office, though it has generally performed well in his second term after a rocky start.

In 2024, Biden’s final year in office, U.S. GDP grew 2.8%, faster than any major economy except Spain, and posted solid gains from 2021 through 2023.

GDP contracted in early 2025 for the first time in three years, rebounded midyear, then slowed again in the fourth quarter. Overall growth for 2025 was 2.2%.

Inflation fell to a near five‑year low in January, but the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge shows it remains elevated as prices for furniture, clothing and groceries continue to rise.

Hiring has also slowed sharply. Employers added just 181,000 jobs in 2025, the fewest outside a recession since 2002, as companies struggled with tariff uncertainty, artificial intelligence disruptions and a post‑pandemic hiring cooldown.

The U.S. stock market posted strong gains last year, but still lagged behind several foreign markets. The S&P 500 rose 17%, compared with surges of 71% in South Korea, 29% in Hong Kong, 26% in Japan, 22% in Germany and 21% in the U.K.

Investments

Trump frequently claims the U.S. has secured up to $18 trillion in investments, but he has offered no evidence. The number appears speculative.

The White House website cites a far lower figure, $9.6 trillion, which appears to include commitments made during the Biden administration.

A study published in January also questioned whether more than $5 trillion in investment pledges from major U.S. trading partners will ever materialize or how they would be used.