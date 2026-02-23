Woman fights off teens in Canada Goose coat robbery attempt

The Brief A woman says three masked teenagers tried to steal her $1,200 Canada Goose coat after following her from the Waterfront Metro station in Southwest D.C. Surveillance video shows the suspects approaching her from behind and attempting to snatch the coat before she fought back and escaped. Police are offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.



A woman is speaking out after three teenagers allegedly tried to steal her Canada Goose winter coat in Washington, D.C.

What we know:

The woman was wearing a Canada Goose coat valued at $1,200. She says three teenagers followed her from the Waterfront Metro station as she made her way onto 4th Street Southwest.

Surveillance video from the Metro station show three suspects dressed in hooded sweatshirts, coats and masks, carrying backpacks. Police believe the trio is connected to the attempted robbery in Southwest around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 8.

Detectives say the three suspects approached the woman from behind on the 1200 block of 4th Street Southwest, attempting to snatch her Canada Goose coat.

The woman refused to hand it over, struggling with the masked teens before breaking free and running into a nearby apartment building for help.

The three suspects then ran away.

What they're saying:

"I’m walking home from work and three boys run up on me — on my right arm, my left arm, and one behind my back. So I was just very scared, and there’s pedestrians walking down, and I’m screaming for help — someone call the police. No one did anything. But I just want women to understand, to just be vigilant and have something to protect you and just be safe out here," said the victim to FOX 5 DC.

What you can do:

Police are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.