Bowie State University bomb threat prompts shelter in place, campus closure

A bomb threat at Bowie State University prompted school officials to close the campus and issue a shelter in place order for residents Monday.

School officials say the threat indicated explosives had been placed in an academic building on the campus.

An alert was tweeted by the school around 7:30 a.m. advising of the incident.

The campus has been closed and classes and university offices will operate virtually while the investigation continues. School officials say all campus residents have been advised to shelter in place.

Prince George's County Police and Maryland State Police remain on campus at this time.

No injuries have been reported. Penn Line trains are bypassing the Bowie Station at this time.

The bomb threat at Bowie State was once of several threats reported at historically black colleges and universities across the country Monday. Threats were also reported at Albany State University, Bethune-Cookman University and Southern University Law Center.