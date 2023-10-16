Bowie State students back in class in wake of campus shooting

Students at Bowie State University returned to class Monday morning following a campus shooting last weekend.

A shooting on October 7 injured two 19-year-olds at a Homecoming event on campus.

Since then, students at Bowie State were given a week off to take care of their mental health.

With class back in session on Monday, a number of security measures were in place to make students feel safe. 50 "Alumni Ambassadors" were around campus to greet students entering academic buildings and the Student Center, according to the university. Students can also expect to see more police and security officers on campus, 19 new call boxes to reach campus police in an emergency and increased checks on cars entering campus.

Students are being asked to sign up for security alerts and wear their ID cards.

The university is considering additional security measures, such as weapons detection systems and metal detectors in dorms.