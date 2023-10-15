Bowie State increasing security measures following homecoming shooting that left 2 injured

It’s been a tumultuous week on the campus of Bowie State University.

Last Saturday night, two 19-year-olds were shot on a campus packed with students and alumni celebrating homecoming.

The university canceled classes for the week and now, they’re announcing additional security measures going forward.

There’s an increased security presence and the university said it’s got campus security and additional security working with local police departments to harden these entrances, which will be monitored 24 hours a day. Officers will also be walking the campus frequently.

They’ve also upgraded some of the systems in place: the campus-wide alert system, facial recognition, and locking buildings.

While the campus was quiet this weekend, FOX 5 spoke with freshman Christian Mitchell, who heard the sound of gunfire last Saturday night and ran.

The school was originally set to give students Monday off but Mitchell was glad students advocated for and received the entire week. He feels some of the changes around campus are both a bit excessive, but necessary.

"I needed it because it’s like…I’m not going to lie, one day after that whole situation, there was a lot that was happening. I didn’t think we needed one day. I think the week was better. So I’m glad the students asked for a week," Mitchell said. "After what happened, I understand why they’re doing all this."

In a message sent out Friday, Bowie State University President Aminta Breaux outlined additional changes they’re considering, including weapons detection systems that use artificial intelligence, active shooter attack prevention and preparedness for students, faculty and staff.

They’re also considering assessments of adding ShotSpotter technology, metal detectors in dorms, and fencing around the campus — something Morgan State University announced it was adding around 90% of its campus following a shooting there on Oct. 3.

There’s not been much more information from Maryland State Police in terms of an investigation.

The two 19-year-olds who were shot are expected to recover, but there’s been no word on information about a suspect or suspects in the shooting.