Bowie State enhancing safety measures and considers AI technology

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Maryland
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Bowie State University implements new safety measures just a week after a tragic shooting that injured two men during its homecoming festivities.

Following the shooting an increased presence of police and security officers with support from local police agencies and security services will be implemented. Officials say surveillance of campus entrances has been improved and patrolling of campus grounds by BSU police officers will increase. 

The university is in the process of considering new safety measures from artificial intelligence weapon detection systems to enhancing metal detectors in residential housing. 

Students can expect enhanced surveillance camera systems with facial recognition at all campus entry points, building entrances and other high traffic indoor and outdoor locations. 

There will also be installations of nineteen emergency blue light phones throughout the campus and automatic building locks equipped with card reader access.

Additional counseling services and support continue to be offered to BSU students. 