Expand / Collapse search

Man killed in carjacking in Riverdale Park, police say

By
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
Prince George's County
FOX 5 DC

Man killed in carjacking in Riverdale

Police in Prince George's County are investigating a fatal carjacking that happened in Riverdale Park on Thursday night.&nbsp;

RIVERDALE PARK, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Police in Prince George's County are investigating a fatal carjacking that happened in Riverdale Park on Thursday night. 

According to police, officers responded to reports of a carjacking in the 5400 block of 54th Avenue at around 8:12 p.m. 

When they arrived at the scene, officers found the victim in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. 

Police say the man was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. 

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather