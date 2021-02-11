Man killed in carjacking in Riverdale Park, police say
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Police in Prince George's County are investigating a fatal carjacking that happened in Riverdale Park on Thursday night.
According to police, officers responded to reports of a carjacking in the 5400 block of 54th Avenue at around 8:12 p.m.
When they arrived at the scene, officers found the victim in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police say the man was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
