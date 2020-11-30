Bowie woman arrested in shooting faces homicide charge following 66-year-old aunt’s death

A Bowie woman who was initially charged with shooting her 66-year-old aunt over the summer is now facing a homicide charge.

Police began investigating after they responded to a reported shooting in the 13000 block of Youngwood Turn on Aug. 3.

When they arrived at the scene, they found 66-year-old Elizabeth McGeehan suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators determined that McGeehan and her niece had been involved in a domestic dispute.

McGeehan was taken to a local hospital, but died earlier this month.

Her niece, 41-year-old Shandra Lynn Bell, was arrested in connection with the shooting and charged with attempted murder.

In the wake of McGeehan’s death, Prince George's County police have charged Bell with first-degree murder.

Prince George's County police handle murder investigations in the city of Bowie.

