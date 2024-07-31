Bowie community meeting follows surge in ATM jugging robberies

The Bowie police chief and city leaders plan to meet with community members Wednesday following a surge in ATM robberies, and a big part of the conversation will focus on jugging.

Jugging is when a suspect or criminal group targets a customer leaving an ATM or bank believing the customer now has a significant amount of cash. Suspects approach victims as they get to their vehicles, and in some cases, follow the victim as they drive off, only to rob them at another location.

Earlier this month, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said they had received over 80 reports of victims being targeted in the region.

The Community Matters meeting with Bowie’s police chief and leaders will take place again at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Bowie Center for Performing Arts.

Jugging Safety Tips: How to Avoid Becoming a Victim

- Be Aware of Your Surroundings: Always be vigilant when withdrawing or depositing money from a bank or ATM.

- Look around for anyone who appears suspicious or is loitering in the area.

- Pay attention to individuals backed into parking spaces who do not exit their vehicles to conduct business.

- Don’t leave your car or the building if you observe suspicious vehicles in the parking lot or parked nearby.

- Report any suspicious activities immediately.

- Conceal Your Cash: When leaving the bank, ensure your cash is not visible. Place it in a secure, inconspicuous location such as a pocket or a bag.

- Vary Your Routine: Avoid regular patterns in your banking habits. Change the times and locations you visit the bank.

- Drive Directly to Your Next Destination: If you suspect you are being followed, drive to the nearest police station or a crowded, well-lit area, and call 911.

- Avoid Distractions: Do not engage in activities that might distract you, such as using your phone, until you are in a safe place.

If you have any information related to recent bank jugging incidents, please contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI or submit an anonymous tip through tips.FBI.gov.

Information from the FBI