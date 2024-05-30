Bond denied for 14-year-old charged in Senior Skip Day shooting

A 14-year-old from Prince George’s County was ordered held without bond on Tuesday in connection with the Senior Skip Day shooting that left five students injured.

During the bond hearing, the state requested that the suspect remain in custody without bond, citing concerns for public safety.

The teen, alongside a 16-year-old co-accused, was arrested on April 29. Both boys have been charged as adults with multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Maryland law stipulates that juvenile suspects aged 14 and above are automatically charged as adults if the crime is punishable by life imprisonment. However, the cases may still be transferred back to juvenile court under certain circumstances.

The shooting occurred during a large gathering of about 500 people at Schrom Hills Park in Greenbelt. Witnesses assisted authorities in identifying the suspects, both of whom are students at Bowie High School.

The first suspect, the 16-year-old, was also denied bond in a separate hearing on April 30.

At the time, Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy emphasized the seriousness of the charges and the importance of addressing gun violence among youth.

"The actions that happened on that day should have never happened," she said. "They were completely outrageous. This could have ended in tragedy. People could have actually died. Two of the five injured students were seriously injured and had to stay in the hospital multiple days. So, this was a very serious, very violent crime."