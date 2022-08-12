Boeing holds job fair in DC region

Boeing is holding a job fair in northern Virginia as it looks to fill multiple positions in different areas of its company.

The corporation, which recently moved its headquarters to Arlington, Virginia, is hiring experienced engineering, operations, training systems, electricians, IT planning, maritime autonomous systems and finance professionals.

The in-person career events began Thursday and will also be held on Friday and Monday.

11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Aug. 12, 2022

Westin Washington Dulles

2520 Wasser Terrace

Herndon, VA 20171

Hiring for experienced engineering, electricians, IT planning, maritime autonomous systems and finance professionals

11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Aug. 15, 2022

Fairfax Marriott at Fair Oaks

11787 Lee Jackson Memorial Highway

Fairfax, VA 22033

Hiring for experienced engineering professionals and senior-level administrators

Candidates are encouraged to apply for one or more open roles at jobs.boeing.com/events before the events, the company says.

Boeing says they will review applications and follow up with qualified candidates to be invited specifically for a pre-scheduled-interview.