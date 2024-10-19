DC man wanted for first degree murder in Southeast

A D.C. man is wanted for first-degree murder while armed.

The suspect has been identified as 42-year-old Darvin Banks, of Southeast, D.C. The police have released a picture of Banks and are asking for the public's assistance in locating him.

Police responded to the 4800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast, for the report of sounds of gunshots on Wednesday, May 22 around 10:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from apparent gunshot injuries. The victim, 35-year-old William Spriggs, of Northwest, was found with no signs of life and pronounced dead.

Anyone that knows the whereabouts of Banks is asked to contact police.