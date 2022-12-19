Bodycam footage shows deputies fatally shooting man accused of stabbing parents in Frederick

Body camera footage of a deadly police-involved shooting in Frederick has been released.

The video put out by the Frederick County Sheriff's Office shows 23-year-old Aaron Mensah being shot and killed by Frederick County deputies after a reported stabbing in late November.

The Frederick County Sherrif's Office said Mensah was armed with a knife at the time of the shooting.

Mensah was suspected of stabbing and killing his father and wounding his mother inside a home in Frederick.

On Nov. 29, deputies were called to the 5800 block of Haller Place just before 2:15 a.m. by a woman who reported her brother was attacking her parents.

Once deputies arrived and located the victims, they encountered Mensah outside the home.

At a press conference held later that afternoon, Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said officers fired at the suspect, striking and killing him.

The father was taken to Frederick Health Hospital where he later died. The mother was transported to shock trauma the daughter of the two victims was not harmed.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office are still investigating the incident.