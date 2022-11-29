Sheriff's deputies shoot, kill man suspected of stabbing father to death in Frederick

A man suspected of stabbing and killing his father and wounding his mother inside a home in Frederick early Tuesday morning is dead after being shot by sheriff's deputies.

Authorities were called to the 5800 block of Haller Place just before 2:15 a.m. by a woman who reported her brother was attacking her parents.

Officers arrived and located the victims. They encountered the suspect, who they say was armed with a knife, outside the home. At a press conference Tuesday, Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said officers fired at the suspect, striking and killing him.

The father was taken to Frederick Health Hospital where he later died. The mother was transported to Shock Trauma and remains in stable condition. The daughter of the two victims was not harmed.

Thomas Lester with the Maryland Attorney General’s Office Independent Investigation Division, said the department will review body-worn camera footage and is expected to release the footage in the next two weeks. He said a knife was recovered at the scene and that officers fired multiple rounds.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.