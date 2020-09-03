Manassas neighbors upset by asphalt plant discussions

Expand / Collapse search
Manassas
MANASSAS, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - It’s down to the wire for some residents in Northern Virginia concerned that an asphalt plant could be coming to the neighborhood.

It would be the second asphalt plant in that area and lawmakers are reportedly going to vote on it all on Tuesday.

FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis reports the big concerns are having another asphalt plant so close to Mullen Elementary School, at least 1,100 homes, plus additional traffic, noise and pollution.

Sky Fox Drone flew above the already existing asphalt plant on Bethlehem Road in Manassas. It’s about three miles from Mullen Elementary School.

Some area residents say a 2nd plant would be built next to an existing plant, doubling the toxins, dust, noise and traffic.

We’re told the possible site for the second asphalt plant would back up to the play yard at Mullen Elementary School — that’s about 1,450 feet from the school.

The Prince William County Board of Supervisors will reportedly vote on this in less than a week, on Tuesday.

“We have been communicating with community leadership and residents for some time, most recently going door to door to hear community concerns. We are also holding webinars to provide further opportunities for communication and listening. We are looking forward to being a part of this exceptional community,” said Shannon Moody, a spokesperson for Allan Myers.

The county could ultimately vote to move forward with all this on Tuesday which would pave the way for a special permit allowing a second asphalt plan to call this Manassas neighborhood home.
 