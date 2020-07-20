Man arrested after driver killed during high-speed chase in Stafford

A man is behind bars after police say he was involved in a robbery that led to a deadly high-speed chase and crash in Stafford.

Daontre Kalio Waters, of Culpeper County, is being held without bond after allegedly breaking into a home on Friday and stealing the homeowner's S.U.V.

Deputies tried to pull him over, but he ended up crashing into a car on Jefferson Davis Highway. The driver of that vehicle, Martha Chavez, was killed.

