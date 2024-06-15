Body of missing 26-year-old woman found near wooded area in Fairfax County

A community member alerted Fairfax County officers to a body that was found near a wooded area.

The body has been identified as 26-year-old Fayra Desiree Bonilla-Rubi of Springfield, Virginia.. According to police, she was reported missing on June 10 by family members.

Officers responded to the 7600 block of Highland Street in Springfield for a death investigation on Friday, June 14 around 6 p.m., after receiving a tip from a community member about a body near a wooded area.

The cause of death has yet to be determined.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800