Body found in Potomac River believed to be missing swimmer

A body found in the Potomac River is presumed to be the swimmer missing since Friday, authorities announced Monday.

Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue, said a body was found by a kayaker on Monday just south of Great Falls in Maryland. The kayaker made the discovery roughly 400 yards away from where the missing swimmer was last seen Friday near Sandy Landing.

"Reportedly, they were a couple of young. Both were attempting to swim from Virginia to Maryland. One made it, one did not," Piringer said.

As of this writing, the body has not been positively identified yet. Piringer said the missing swimmer was believed to be in his late teen’s.

Swimming is not permitted in the Potomac River and Piringer said there is a legitimate reason.

"The currents are very treacherous, deceiving. It’s dangerous and life-threatening. There’s plenty of signage around stating that swimming is prohibited for this very reason," he said. "The currents are very strong. The water is very swift moving."

Over the last few weeks, he said, crews have had to conduct a number of water rescues.

"A couple of boaters that went over the falls and stuck in the hydraulics. They were rescued, plucked off the rocks. We had another person a week or so, pulled down the stream by the swift currents. Plucked out of water by rescue crews. All those folks were very lucky to be alive and have survived that. Many people do not," he said.

The body found Monday marks the first drowning call Montgomery County officials have responded to this year. As the weather gets warmer and more people visit the river for recreation, there will be increased signage and warnings to remind people that swimming in the river is prohibited.

"We want folks to enjoy the park. There’s lot of great recreational options for trails. Boaters are out," he said. "Boaters are out every day of the year. Year round. Typically, they are experienced. There are classes and recreational boaters in the area. Kayakers, there are plenty of safe options. Swimming is prohibited."

According to Piringer, Montgomery County police will be handling the death investigation.