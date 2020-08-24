Body found in Potomac River near Harrison Island
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Rescue and emergency crews from both Montgomery County in Maryland and Loudoun County in Virginia were on the scene Monday afternoon after a body was spotted in the Potomac River.
Shortly after 4 p.m., a Montgomery County fire and rescue official indicated that the body had been located, and police were being ferried to the scene to begin the death investigation.
Boats were deployed from both Edwards Ferry and Whites Ferry to assist in the effort.
The identity has not been released, nor have they indicated how the person ended up in the water.
