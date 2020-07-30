DC police looking for emotional support dog stolen from victim’s vehicle

article

D.C. police are looking for a suspect in connection with an emotional support dog that was stolen from a victim’s vehicle on Tuesday.

According to police, the suspect forcibly entered the victim’s vehicle around 4:45 p.m. in the 6500 block of Georgia Avenue.

They say the suspect took off in a white Mercedes Benz SUV with a Virginia license plate that reads UMK9160.

The stolen dog is an 8-year-old Yorkie mix named “Lyric.”

If you have any information that might lead police to either the dog, the vehicle or the suspect, call (202) 727-9099.

