3 bodies recovered from Potomac River in DC

D.C. police say three bodies have been recovered from the Potomac and Anacostia rivers – but they have not been identified.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

According to officials, a harbor patrol unit recovered a body in the Potomac River near the Joint Base Anacostia Bolling shoreline on Monday, and a second was recovered early Tuesday morning in the Potomac near the Alexandria waterfront.

A third body was recovered from the Anacostia River along the Joint Base Anacostia Bolling shoteline around noon on Tuesday.

Police and rescue crews have been searching for three men who disappeared on Sunday after multiple people reported seeing three men go into the Potomac River.

READ MORE: Recovery operations resume in Potomac River for missing boaters

Advertisement

The men who disappeared were identified as 26-year-old Mustafa Haidar, 23-year-old Omid Rabani and 28-year-old Ahmad Noory.

READ MORE: DC police looking for emotional support dog stolen from victim’s vehicle

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.

Yesterday afternoon, MPD’s Harbor Patrol Unit recovered a body in the Potomac River near the JBAB shoreline. Early this morning, a second body was located in the Potomac River near the Alexandria Waterfront, in which Alexandria Fire Boat assisted with the recovery. Additionally, a third body was recovered shortly after noon in the Anacostia River along the JBAB shoreline.