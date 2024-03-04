Body cam footage released in deadly Suitland shooting

Body-worn camera footage of the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man in Suitland from earlier this month was released on Monday.

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General released footage of the fatal officer shooting of 31-year-old Melvin Jay of Suitland.

On February 1, Prince George's County officers responded to an apartment in the 5100 block of Suitland Road after receiving a 911 call reporting a breaking and entering.

Police Chief Malik Aziz told reporters earlier this month that a patrol officer was sent to the Windham Creek Apartments. The officer entered the unit and found a man inside, according to Aziz.

"An exchange happened and that officer discharged his weapon, striking the adult male one time," Aziz said.

The chief clarified that it was a verbal exchange between the officer and Jay that led to the gunfire. Jay was pronounced dead by officials at the scene.

The officer who discharged their weapon has been identified as Prince George’s County Police Officer Braxton Shelton.

PGPD said that two handguns were found near Jay, one in his pocket and another in the kitchen sink. Jay was identified as a resident of the home, but was not the one who made the 911 call, police say.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.