Officer shoots, kills man during burglary call in Suitland

An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Prince George’s County.

After receiving a call for a burglary, Police Chief Malik Aziz told reporters that a patrol officer was sent to the Windham Creek Apartments Thursday evening where the alleged crime was taking place.

When they arrived in the 5100 block of Suitland Road, Chief Aziz said the officer entered the unit where the call came from, and found a man inside.

"An exchange happened and that officer discharged his weapon, striking the adult male one time," Aziz said.

The chief clarified that it was a verbal exchange between the officer and the man that led to the gunfire. He was pronounced dead by officials at the scene.

Aziz also confirmed that a gun was recovered at the location, and a second individual was in the unit when the officer arrived.

The Maryland Attorney General's Office will be leading the investigation into the shooting.

Police are on scene in the 5100 block of Suitland Road where the incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. It is a residential area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



