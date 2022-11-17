Bob Barnard marks 25 years at FOX 5

Reporter Bob Barnard marked a special milestone in his career this week when he celebrated 25 years at FOX 5.

Bob got his start in the news business back in the early-80s. As a desk assistant at NBC News in New York, he ran scripts down the halls of 30 Rock in Manhattan for Nightly News with Tom Brokaw.

His first on-air reporting job was in Las Vegas. He also reported the news in Florida. But lucky for us – he joined the team at WTTG in Washington D.C. in 1997 and never left!

He's covered every shift imaginable, and reported on some of the most memorable, history-making stories of our lifetime including the September 11, 2001 attacks on the Pentagon and the D.C. sniper shootings.

He's rescued puppies, surprised future kings and kept his cool while a African Moon Moth laid egss in his ear! He's done it all!

"Growing up on Long Island and watching New York City news, I knew at a fairly young age that I wanted to be a TV news reporter when I grew up," he wrote in his biography online. "Not that I have ever grown up, but I can truly say I enjoy going to work every day. For that, I consider myself a fortunate guy."

Congratulations on the first 25 years, Bob! Here's to 25 more!