Blue Angels, Thunderbirds to flyover DC, Baltimore to honor front-line workers fighting coronavirus outbreak

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds will honor front-line workers battling the COVID-19 outbreak with a flyover of the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore areas over the weekend.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The flyover is scheduled for Saturday, May 2. The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds will also fly over Atlanta on Saturday. Times for the flyovers have not yet been released.

"We salute and thank all healthcare workers, first responders and other essential personnel on the front lines against COVID-19. We are in this together!" read a flyer for the event posted online.

Earlier this week, first responders were honored with a flyover of the New York and Philadelphia areas.

CORONAVIRUS IN DC, MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA