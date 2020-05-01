Blue Angels, Thunderbirds flight times for DC, Baltimore announced

The Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels have announced their flyover times for the D.C.-Baltimore region on Saturday, when they will honor the region's front-line workers fighting the COVID-19 outbreak.

The teams are conducting a nationwide flyover to salute healthcare workers, first responders and other essential personnel.

FOX 5 will be streaming this event LIVE.

The flyover for the greater D.C. area will begin at 11:45 a.m. when they will approach Prince George’s County; followed by 11:55 when they will be over Northern Virginia. At 12:05 p.m., they will reportedly be over the National Mall.

Before D.C., the airplanes will be over the greater Baltimore area. They will depart from Fort McHenry at 11:30 a.m. and then fly over Baltimore proper at 11:40 a.m.

They will be over BWI Airport at 11:45 a.m.

The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds will then proceed on to Atlanta.

Earlier this week, first responders were honored with a flyover of the New York and Philadelphia areas.