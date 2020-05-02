Expand / Collapse search

People pack National Mall during Blue Angels flyover, ignore social distance

Coronavirus
People packed the National Mall during the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flyover Saturday, ignoring social distancing guidelines (Credit: Twitter/Justin McCarthy)

WASHINGTON - People packed the National Mall during the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flyover Saturday, ignoring social distancing guidelines.

Washingtonians posted photos and videos of the crowds, which arrived on a picture-perfect Saturday.

WATCH: Blue Angels, Thunderbirds fly over DC to thank healthcare workers

Here's a video a woman with the handle @ever.mynn posted to Instagram:

There are now more than 47,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in our area. Maryland alone reported more than 1,000 new cases Friday.

RELATED: DC, Maryland and Virginia coronavirus case total latest