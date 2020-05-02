People pack National Mall during Blue Angels flyover, ignore social distance
WASHINGTON - People packed the National Mall during the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flyover Saturday, ignoring social distancing guidelines.
Washingtonians posted photos and videos of the crowds, which arrived on a picture-perfect Saturday.
There are now more than 47,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in our area. Maryland alone reported more than 1,000 new cases Friday.
