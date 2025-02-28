Blackout Friday: Nationwide call to boycott shopping gaining momentum

The Brief Nationwide call to boycott shopping on Blackout Friday gains momentum. Advocates urge consumers to avoid purchases from big retailers and chains. The People's Union USA plans weeklong consumer boycotts of specific companies.



A nationwide call to boycott shopping all day Friday is gaining momentum as advocates against corporate greed vow to keep their dollars from profiting large companies.

FOX 5's Mikea Turner reports that the initiative has been gaining traction online.

Advocates urge shoppers to boycott big retailers

A grassroots organization called The People's Union USA is asking Americans not to spend any money on Friday. According to the Associated Press, the activist movement also plans to promote weeklong consumer boycotts of specific companies, including Walmart and Amazon.

Advocates call the move an act of resistance against corporate greed and income inequality.

The call for a boycott comes as the cost of groceries and other essentials remains high. Those participating accuse companies of raising prices while keeping workers' pay low.

Group plans targeted boycotts against major companies

The planned blackout will run from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. EST on Friday. The activist group urged customers to refrain from making any purchases, especially from big retailers or chains, whether in-store or online. If essential items are needed, advocates suggest shopping locally.

The People's Union is planning a broad-based economic blackout on March 28. The group is also organizing targeted boycotts against retailers such as Walmart and Amazon, and global food giants like Nestle and General Mills. For the Amazon boycott, the organization is urging people to avoid purchasing anything from Whole Foods, which is owned by the e-commerce company.